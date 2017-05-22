2 injured in multiple motorcycle crash on I-70 in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two men were injured Monday morning in a crash on I-70 involving six motorcycles.

The Kansas Highway Patrol report said all of the vehicle were riding in the right-hand lane just before 9:00 a.m. when for unknown reasons one of them started to slow down causing a chain-reaction collision.

The incident took place at mile marker 365.6 on eastbound I-70 and Rice Road.

James Marshall, 69, of Bruceton Mills, West Virginia and Clinton Gunter, 65, of Yuma, Arizona were both taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with injuries. The other four motorcyclists escaped injuries.

The six motorcyclists were part of the “Run for the Wall” Veterans Motorcycle Ride that is heading to Washington D.C. They are riding in support of veterans, as part of a healing process for the many vets that did not receive a warm welcome after returning home from war.