Authorities looking for 2 suspects involved in robbery

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities in Jefferson County are looking for two suspects involved in a robbery in Perry.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig said around 4:00 Monday morning the Casey’s General Store located at 702 Elm Street was robbed by two suspects who were wearing masks and camoflauge clothing and had an unknown weapon.

The suspects left the store with an unknown amount of money in a vehicle. The vehicle was located later in the morning without the suspects.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is helping the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with the search.