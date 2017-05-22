Authorities looking for 2 suspects involved in robbery

By Published:

PERRY, Kan. (KSNT) – Authorities in Jefferson County are looking for two suspects involved in a robbery in Perry.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig said around 4:00 Monday morning the Casey’s General Store located at 702 Elm Street was robbed by two suspects who were wearing masks and camoflauge clothing and had an unknown weapon.

The suspects left the store with an unknown amount of money in a vehicle. The vehicle was located later in the morning without the suspects.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is helping the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office with the search.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s