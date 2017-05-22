Chris Schultz, local business owner, announces candidacy for Topeka mayor

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A local business owner has announced his candidacy for Topeka mayor.

Chris Schultz made the announcement Monday after current Topeka Mayor Larry Wolgast announced earlier this year he would not be running again.

Schultz, a partner in downtown Topeka restaurants Field of Greens and The Break Room, is a longtime community volunteer and Topeka promoter.

Schultz has previously served as president of the Shawnee County Historical Society, treasurer for Mulvane Arts Museum, and president of Arts Connect, where he helped secure $30,000 in grants to fund educational programs. He is currently a member of the board of Downtown Topeka, Inc., and a member of the Safe Streets Coalition.

“If you decide to bestow me with the privilege of being your Mayor, I will continue my mission, using my experience of making good things happen in our community as your trusted and loudest voice for a brighter future.”

Schultz said his focus as mayor will be on responsible road repair, public safety, and more opportunities for working families.

Clark Trammell, Mark Weisner, Michell De La Isla and Spencer Duncan have also put in their bid for mayor.