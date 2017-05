MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating a double-shooting that took place on the 2800 blk of Nelson’s Landing on Sunday night.

Monday morning, the spokesman also said officers were conduction some sort of operation in the 600 block of Frey in connection with the shooting.

Due to the ongoing investigation on Frey Drive, Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 Northview Elementary School will not be holding classes today.