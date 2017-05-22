Fire Department investigating early morning north Topeka fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department is investigating a north Topeka fire that is believed to be intentionally set.

The fire happened this morning around 7 a.m. A passing by motorist noticed heavy smoke coming from the back of the house and stopped. The Good Samaritan knocked several times at the front door and woke the resident in the home. The person escaped and called 911.

When the Topeka Fire Department arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the home. Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze and kept it within the original structure. There were no other people in the home at the time.

A Topeka Fire Department Investigation Unit later responded to the fire scene to assist.

Any individuals with information about this fire are being asked to call Crime Stoppers.