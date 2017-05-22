House strikes plan to raise taxes

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – A plan to raise taxes on all Kansans failed in the Kansas House of Representatives Monday night. The house voted 68 to 53 against the proposal that would’ve raised $1.2 billion over the next two years.

The bill was approved by both the senate and house tax committees during a joint meeting Monday afternoon. The proposal would’ve raised taxes by 0.04 percent to 1.1 percent. Those making under $30,000 would end up paying 3.1 percent in income taxes, with those making less than $60,000 paying 5.25 percent. Lastly, those making over $60,000 would see a 1.1 percent jump from 4.6 percent to 5.7 percent.

House leadership acknowledged that the bill wasn’t perfect, but it was a good starting point; however many lawmakers thought the bill either raised too much revenue or not enough. Despite the vote, the bill was saved and sent back to committee.