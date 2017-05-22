KCA announces Bob Totten retirement and new EVP

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- The Kansas Contractors Association’s board has announced executive vice president Bob Totten will retire at the end of June after 27 years of service.

Totten began his career with the KCA in 1990 as the public affairs director and has served his current position since 2013.

The KCA has named Michael White as the new executive vice president and will assume his new role on July 1st.

White most recently worked as director of state government affairs at ITC Holdings. He began his career in association management working with non-profits and corporations at Kearney and Associates, Inc., where he served as vice president of association operations managing several state professional associations and government relations for contracted clients. Prior to his work at ITC, White served as chief of staff for Senate President Steve Morris and worked closely with elected leaders, lobbyists, legislative staff and members of the public.

White grew up in Topeka and graduated from Kansas State University with a political science degree. He and his wife, Kim, have two sons and reside in the Capital city.