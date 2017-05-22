Kids bring Uganda tradition to top city

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – They danced their way into the hearts of locals.

The Ugandan Kids Choir tours the country, offering visiting Ugandan children the chance to experience life in the U.S.

In doing so, each child takes home skills that will help to develop them into leaders.

A recent performance at Heartland Park United Methodist Church saw members pulled up on stage to sing and dance along with traditional Ugandan worship songs.

Made up of 10 children, every child in the choir is sponsored.

Church members were offered the opportunity to sponsor a Ugandan child following the performance.

Sponsorships provide kids with education, food, water and basic necessities – lessening the burden on families in the country.

The choir made its way to the Kansas City metro following their stop in Topeka.