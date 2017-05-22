Kobach to announce plans on governor’s race within 2 months

By Published:
In this Wednesday, May 17, 2017 photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach talks with a reporter in his office in Topeka, Kan. Kobach has been picked by President Donald J. Trump to help lead a new commission on election fraud. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach says he’ll declare within the next two months whether he’s seeking the Republican nomination for governor in 2018.

Kobach said during a recent Associated Press interview that he’s looking at the race very seriously. GOP Gov. Sam Brownback is term-limited.

The Kansas secretary of state was considered a candidate for a job in President Donald Trump’s administration. But he said he turned down positions in the White House and the Department of Homeland Security because he and his family wanted to stay in Kansas.

Kobach began advising Trump on immigration early last year during the presidential campaign and has been appointed by the president to a new commission on election fraud.

Kobach said he’s not interested in running for Congress or state attorney general.

