Leavenworth Catholic High School to close Wednesday

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) – Leavenworth’s Immaculata Catholic High School will close Wednesday, ending Catholic secondary education in Leavenworth after more than 100 years.

The Leavenworth Times reports the first graduating class was in 1913 for what was known as Catholic High School in Leavenworth.

The Board of Directors of the Leavenworth Regional Catholic School System recommended in January that the school be closed because of declining enrollment. About 60 students in ninth through 12th grade attended the school this year.

The school will host a Legacy Event on June 2-3, when alumni will be allowed to tour the school and obtain items such as uniforms, trophies and banners.

The building will be turned over to the Archdiocese of Kansas City, Kansas, but its future use is still uncertain.

 

