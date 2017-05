OLSBURG, Kan. (KSNT) – A 42-year-old Centralia man is dead after a motorcycle accident late Sunday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports it happened just after 4:30 south of Olsburg in Pottawatomie County.

The report indicates Justin Smith was driving north on Carnahan Road when he failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line and went off the road where he hit a ditch.

Smith was thrown from his motorcycle. The patrol says Smith was wearing a helmet.