One dead, one injured in Manhattan shooting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is investigating a double-shooting that took place on the 2800 blk of Nelson’s Landing on Sunday night.

One man died of apparent gunshot wounds. A second man also has gunshot wounds, but was transported to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

Riley County Police received the call just before 6:00 p.m. Sunday. They have no vehicles or suspects at this time.

Police tell KSNT News they were originally looking for a white late 90’s, early 2000’s truck with black front and back brush guards, a silver Craftsmen toolbox, and 20 inch rims. They have since called off that search.

If you have any information regarding this incident, police ask that you call Riley County Crimestoppers at (785) 537-7777.