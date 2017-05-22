Ottawa police increase patrol for common violation

OTTAWA, Kan. (KSNT) – Click it or ticket!

Enforcement of the statewide campaign is being upped between May 22 – June 4.

Ottawa police will patrol for seat-belt and child safety violations around the clock.

Patrol won’t be limited to Ottawa, 160 agencies will increase their efforts throughout the week.

Forgetting to buckle up leaves with you only a seven percent chance of avoiding injury if you’re in an accident, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

KDOT funds the annual enforcement campaign.

In Ottawa, children 14 and older are cited for violations individually. Fines will be assigned to adults if children 13 and younger are without restraint.

Fines amount to $60.00 with a court fee of up to $75.00 if a child is younger than 14.

Adults found driving or riding without “clicking it,” will be fined $10.00.