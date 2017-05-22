RCPD looking for man believed to have information about Manhattan murder

Related Coverage 1 dead, 1 injured in Manhattan shooting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police say they are looking for a person of interest believed to be involved with a murder Sunday night in Manhattan.

RCPD said they are looking for Steven Harris, 38, of Manhattan. He is described as standing 5’7”, weighing 145 pounds with distinctive tattoos on his head and neck.

Police are also looking for a gold Pontiac Aztek.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Nelson’s Landing Sunday night after German Gonzalez-Garcia, 39, of Manhattan was shot and killed.

If you have any information regarding this incident, police ask that you call Riley County Crimestoppers at (785) 537-7777.