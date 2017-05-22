Retired Topeka police patrolman wins $20,000 top prize

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Retired Topeka Police Patrolman received a big surprise Monday morning when he came to Kansas Lottery headquarters to claim a prize.

Michael Vargas thought he was receiving a $2,000 cash prize. However, when Lottery officials validated the winning ticket it was actually worth $20,000.

The 56-year-old won the $20,000 top prize playing a $2 Bonus Crossword instant scratch ticket.

The lucky winner, who retired from the Topeka Police Department in 2016 after 22 years of service, has had good luck playing Kansas Lottery games recently. He said he used his badge number when playing Pick 3 a few months ago and ended up winning $500. In January, he won $1,000 playing a $10 scratch ticket.

Vargas said he plans to buy new furniture for his new home, help his parents with a few household items, take a vacation and save the rest.

The winning ticket was purchased at Lynn’s Liquors, located at 3335 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka.