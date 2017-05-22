Spring showers before Memorial Day Weekend

We’re tracking fairly cool weather across Northeast Kansas for the next several days. Something to keep in mind is that our average high temperature for this time of the year is warming and it’s now up to 77°. We’ll be below that seasonal standard until Thursday or Friday. Expect daytime temperatures in the 60s until later this week, making these last few weeks of May seasonably cool across Northeast Kansas. That tends to happen with consistent rain chances and additional cloud cover, though.

Showers and thunderstorms rumble back into the forecast this afternoon. Widespread severe weather is NOT expected today. However, some locally heavy rain is. Recent computer models suggest the heaviest rain falls early this afternoon across our north/west counties as the first bands of rain move in from the west. So, the rain chances return as early as lunchtime and then become much more scattered throughout the afternoon and evening. There’s even a chance for some lingering showers overnight. Tomorrow will be pretty cloudy as yet another (weak) storm system moves through. Scattered showers will return for Tuesday afternoon, making it difficult for temps to make it out of the 60s. Drier skies are expected by the middle of the week, though. And wall-to-wall sunshine in late May almost always equates to warmer weather and that’s exactly what we’re tracking for the second half of the week. Highs will climb into the upper 70s by Thursday and then they’ll hover in the low 80s for most of Memorial Day Weekend. After tomorrow, rain chances will hold off until Friday. And right now they stand at a meager 20% for the end of the week.

It’s still a little bit too early to pinpoint specific timing for the few rain chances over Memorial Day Weekend. Generally, the weather looks really nice heading into the unofficial start of summer. Remember, this is the time of year when power thunderstorms can dominate extended forecasts. Things could change, but that doesn’t seem to be the case this year. We’re looking at tons of rain-free time over the holiday weekend and we’ll continue fine-tuning and tweaking that important forecast as Memorial Day gets closer. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as today’s weather-maker slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert