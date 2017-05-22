State champions crowned in boys high school golf

High school boys state golf tournament results from May 22, 2017:
Class 6A:
Team:
1. Blue Valley North – 294
6. Washburn Rural – 310
8. Manhattan – 320
Individual:
1. Sion Audrain (Garden City) – 70
3. Parker Beal (Washburn Rural) – 71
Class 5A:
Team:
1. St. Thomas Aquinas – 301
10. Seaman – 323
12. Emporia – 341
Individual:
1. Zachary Sokolosky (Andover) – 67
3. Gentry Scheve (Emporia) – 73
Class 4A:
Team:
1. Andover Central – 329
3. Wamego – 332
6. Hayden – 352
Individual:
1. Jack Becker (Augusta) – 75
8. Cooper Spears (Wamego) – 79
Class 3A:
Team:
1. Fredonia – 341
4. Sabetha – 345
Individual:
1. Jacob Huffaker (SE of Saline) – 77
7. Jesse Burger (Sabetha) – 84
Class 1A:
Team:
1. Osborne – 360
2. Olpe – 366
Individual:
1. Timothy Wheaton (Immaculata) – 75
9. Garrett Pimple (Olpe) – 84
10. Austin Hardwick (Frankfort) – 86