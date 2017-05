TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Parents and families of Seaman Middle School students gathered this evening as their eight graders are promoted to high school.

The graduation ceremony took place at the Seaman High School gym, which is where these students will be going to come fall.

About a little over 300 students walked the stage to get their promotion certificates.

Honor roll students were also recognized at the event.

We here at KSNT News wish these grads the very best.