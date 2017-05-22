Truck driver sentenced for hauling 44-pounds of cocaine through Kansas

By Published: Updated:

Kansas City, Kan. (KSNT) – A truck driver was sentenced Monday to 46 months in federal prison for hauling more then 44 pounds of cocaine to Kansas, U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said.

Erick Omar Rios, 37, of California, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. In his please, he admitted he was operating a tractor that was pulling a refrigerated trailer when he was stopped by the Kansas Highway patrol.

Troopers found 10 vacuum wrapped packages containing 44 pounds of cocaine hidden in a cooling unit on the trailer. They learned Rios had picked up the load in Los Angeles to deliver to Plainfield, Ind.

He was expecting to be paid $4,000 when he returned to Los Angeles.

