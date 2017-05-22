Two Topeka robberies could be connected

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating two separate robberies that happened on Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Police officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Phillips 66 at 931 SW 37th ST at 9:40 p.m. A black male armed with a firearm took an undisclosed amount of cash and was last seen leaving the area on foot.

Later, at approximately 12:40 a.m. a second robbery occurred at the Kwik Shop at 102 SW 37th ST.

The suspect description was the same as the first robbery earlier in the night.

Topeka Police detectives and CSI responded to the scene and the investigation is ongoing at this time.