Yankees power past Royals to begin four-game series

By Published:
Kansas City Royals' Alcides Escobar, left, attempts to beat the throw to New York Yankees Chris Carter at first base during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Monday, May 22, 2017, in New York. After further review, Kansas City Escobar was called out at first base. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) – Didi Gregorius, Brett Gardner and Chris Carter homered, and the New York Yankees once again downed Jason Vargas by beating the Kansas City Royals 4-2 Monday night.

A reversed umpire’s call in the seventh inning kept the Yankees ahead and enabled Michael Pineda (5-2) to top Vargas for the second time in a week. The Royals, with the worst record in the AL, have lost five of seven.

Vargas (5-3) began the day with a 2.03 ERA, tied for second-best in the majors. But the lefty fell to 0-7 lifetime against the Yankees when he was tagged by Gardner and Gregorius, the only left-handed hitters in the New York lineup.

