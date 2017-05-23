2 Topeka buses get new look

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Topeka Metro buses were donated to Harvesters Food Bank Tuesday morning.

Dozens of people from around the community made their way to the LULAC Senior Center in Oakland to see what the newly refurbished buses looked like.

“Everything is just wonderful on the bus, food recipient, Maria Logan said, “it’s just a blessing, that’s all.”

One large and one small bus will serve as a mobile way to get food to the hungry. The buses, that combine for over 700,000 miles on the road, will now ride with food as their passengers.

The large bus will deliver mostly fresh fruit to the elderly and the small bus will focus on children’s nutrition.

Harvesters, who just wrapped up their Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, believes that the more ways you can reach the hungry, the better.

“Innovation is really what helps keep us relevant, it’s all about getting the food to where it’s needed and enlisting the community support to make that happen,” Harvesters President and CEO Valerie Nicholson-Watson says.

The buses’ scheduled stops are still being worked out and will be released at a later date.