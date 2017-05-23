89-year-old Carbondale man and dog killed in early morning fire

CARBONDALE, Kan. (KSNT) – Investigators are on the scene of a deadly fire in Carbondale.

Officials tell KSNT News the fire was reported around 6:30 Tuesday morning at 616 South 1st Street. When firefighters first arrived they reported the basement of the structure was fully engulfed in flames and was too hot to enter.

An 89-year-old man, who has not been identified at this time and a dog died in the fire.

The Kansas Fire Marshal is investigating.

