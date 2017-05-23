Dashcam video shows Wichita woman who drowned in river was stopped but let go beforehand

By Published:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Dashcam video shows that a University of Missouri-Kansas City student seemed confused when she was stopped for wrong-way driving but let go without a road sobriety test before her car went into the Missouri River.

A medical examiner says the death of 20-year-old Toni Anderson, of Wichita, Kansas, was accidental and involved drug intoxication. A North Kansas City police officer had stopped Anderson on Jan. 15, the last night she was seen. She’d just left her job as a server at a strip club. The officer told her to go park and collect herself. She wasn’t asked to exit her car.

Police Maj. Kevin Freeman says that the officer “acted reasonably.”

Anderson’s body was found two months later. She died from hypothermia and drowning at a park near Parkville, Missouri.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s