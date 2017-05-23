Duffy shines, Royals blast four HR’s to beat Yankees

By Published:
Kansas City Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar (2) left, celebrates with his teammates as Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain (6) taunts New York Yankees' Chris Carter, foreground at the end of the Royals 6-2 victory over the Yankees in a baseball game in New York, Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Carter was tagged out when Jacoby Ellsbury grounded into a game-ending double play. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) – Danny Duffy beat the Yankees for the second time in a week and rookie Jorge Bonifacio capped a three-run, seventh-inning rally with a go-ahead, two-run homer that led the Kansas City Royals over New York 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Lorenzo Cain, Whit Merrifield and Mike Moustakas also homered late for the Royals, who went deep four times in a span of nine batters.

New York rookie Jordan Montgomery took a one-hit shutout and 2-0 lead into the seventh before a solo homer by Cain, who had been hitless in 14 at-bats.

On the 22nd anniversary of Mariano Rivera’s major league debut, the Yankees’ usually reliable bullpen flopped: Adam Warren (1-1), Jonathan Holder and Chasen Shreve all allowed long balls.

Home runs by Aaron Hicks in the fourth and Chris Carter in the fifth staked New York to a 2-0 lead against Duffy (4-3).

