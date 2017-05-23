Kansas Corporation Commission will consider new merger application if filed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – In an announcement Tuesday morning, the KCC says it will not reconsider power company merger between Westar & KCP&L.

But they will consider a new application. In late April, the KCC denied the merger saying that it was not in the best interest of the public, too expensive, and not financially responsible.

If the merger was approved, the new company would serve one and a half million people. Stockholders for both Missouri-based Great Plains Energy and Topeka-based Westar Energy overwhelmingly approved the deal in September saying it would lead to lower electric rates.

Commission staff, consumer advocates and others opposed the deal saying it would cause closed plants and job losses.