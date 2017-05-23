Manhattan man wanted in connection to deadly shooting has criminal past

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A wanted Manhattan man, Steve Harris, who is believed to be involved in the murder of 39-year-old German Gonzalez-Garcia has numerous run-ins with the law.

Court documents list numerous crimes, including an attempted murder and possession of marijuana 1,000 ft. away from a school.

A warrant has been issued for Sunday evening’s murder and one count of attempted murder.

The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) cannot confirm whether the case is gang related, but they do consider him to be armed and dangerous.

Officers found a second man also suffering from gunshot wounds in Sunday evening’s events.

He was flown to Topeka in critical condition but is expected to survive.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is helping the RCPD in this investigation. Police say they were last searching for him in Ottawa.