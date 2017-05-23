More scattered showers, mid-week sunshine ahead

We’re tracking a foggy work day commute. It’s one of those cool, humid days. We’ve had a bunch of moisture recently and the cooler weather is allowing fog to form. Drive slowly in fog prone areas, as it is hard to see along the Kaw River this morning. We’ll hold onto some cloud cover today with scattered showers around too. We’re still transitioning into a drier stretch for the middle part of the week, so temperatures will remain below average…again. Don’t expect highs much warmer than the middle/upper 60s today – some 10°+ below average for this time of the year. Remember, our average high temperature continues to warm and it’s now up to 77°. Seasonal temps won’t return to Northeast Kansas until Thursday…at the earliest.

Speaking of – Wednesday and Thursday look absolutely fantastic. We’re looking at daytime temps in the 60s with wall-to-wall sunshine. Highs on Thursday will boost into the upper 70s, before slightly warmer weather moves in to start Memorial Day Weekend. As is always the case this time of the year, there are a couple storm chances over the holiday weekend. It’s still way too early to give specific timing or even storm intensity, but some pop-up showers are possible as early as Friday afternoon. Longer range computer models suggest some better rain chances and maybe even a few stronger storms on Saturday and again on Sunday. We’ll continue fine-tuning the extended forecast over the next several days, locking down those details for the holiday weekend. Stay tuned.

Even though it’s a week away, Memorial Day itself is looking amazing. Expect ‘mostly sunny’ skies with a seasonal high right around 78°. Any and all rain chances over the weekend will be wrapped up before next Monday. Things can change with some much time between then and now and that’s why we’ve got our eyes on the skies. We want to make sure you can keep those plans for the unofficial start of summer! It should be a great weekend, but we might have to dodge a couple raindrops at times. If nothing else, Memorial Day Weekend is NOT looking hot and humid or even overly stormy this year. Enjoy!

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the long holiday weekend gets closer. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert