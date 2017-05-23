Neighbor charged in Ohio fire that killed 5 kids, 2 adults

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A neighbor of a family that died in a house fire was charged Tuesday with intentionally setting it ablaze, killing two adults and five children.

Stanley Ford, 58, was charged with aggravated murder and arson, Akron police said.

Investigators would not discuss a possible motive in the May 15 fire or say what led them to Ford, who was taken into custody Tuesday. A message seeking comment was left at his home.

Other than being neighbors, police said they did not know of any connection between Ford and the family.

Authorities last week searched several houses near the fire-ravaged home.

Killed were 35-year-old Dennis Huggins, his partner, 38-year-old Angela Boggs, and five children: 14-year-old Jered Boggs, 6-year-old Daisia Huggins, 5-year-old Kylle Huggins, 3-year-old Alivia Huggins and 11-month-old Cameron Huggins.

A medical examiner said all seven died of smoke inhalation.

Firefighters found the two-story home engulfed in flames when they arrived in the early morning hours last week. The house sat at the top of a winding street in a neighborhood of mostly two-story clapboard houses in Akron, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

The fire happened a block from a home where a man and a woman died in an April 2016 fire that was investigated as a potential arson. No one was charged in that fire, and authorities said they are taking another look at it because of this recent blaze.

Angela Boggs’ estranged husband was detained last week after the fire on a suspected parole violation. But police said Tuesday that he was not a suspect in the fire.

Fire investigators said they are continuing to look into the May 15 fire.