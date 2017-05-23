New management for Expocentre after 25 years

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – After 25 years, new management is coming to the Kansas Expocentre.

Spectra, a Philadelphia based company will be taking over by the first of the year, according to City Commissioner Kevin Cook.

Three different companies were considered; Venuworks, Spectra, and SMG, the company that has managed the Expocentre since July 1992.

While there are some concerns with new management, a local favorite, the Topeka RoadRunners, think the new management could be just what they need.

“I’m looking forward to getting the people of Topeka excited to come back to the Landon Arena again,” said Stone. “It will of course help draw a crowd for us, and I think they’ll be able to market the building better. It’s just a lot of new excitement. It’s always good to have fresh blood and new ideas come into town.”

New management coming to the Kansas Expocentre. Tonight on @KSNTNews at 6:00 hear from @TopekaHockey who say they're excited for the change. pic.twitter.com/74Xg0Jkn0l — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) May 23, 2017

The RoadRunners have a contract with the city for another year, and they are hoping to have their schedule out soon.

An official contract between the city and Spectra is expected to take place in mid-July.