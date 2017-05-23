Popular business model being phased out in Aggieville

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Drive-thru businesses will soon be a thing of the past in a popular portion of Manhattan.

Under a newly adopted ordinance, the city will prevent incoming businesses from constructing drive-thru structures in Aggieville as the city takes on a more urban feel.

Gas stations will also be eliminated.

Existing businesses are welcome to stay put in the Manhattan entertainment district.

Mayor Usha Reddi told KSNT News, “drive-thrus are dangerous!”

In total, 3 amendments that favor urban development were passed by city commissioners on May 16.

The city will now prevent construction of parking lots between buildings and sidewalks. They will also prevent new areas for car access from developing along Moro street.

Mayor Reddi suggests the changes are good for the little apple, because they promote change and a fresh way of thinking.