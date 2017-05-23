RCPD issues murder warrant for Manhattan man believed to be involved in fatal shooting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has issued a warrant for one count of murder and one count of attempted murder for a Manhattan man believed to be involved in a fatal shooting Sunday evening.

RCPD said Steven Harris, 38, is considered armed and dangerous. If you locate him, do not approach, call 911 immediately.

Officers with RCPD were sent to the 2800 block of Nelson’s Landing Sunday night after reports of a shooting in the area. When officers arrived on scene they found one man identified as German Gonzalez-Garcia, 39, of Manhattan, had died from gunshot wounds. Officers found a second male victim at the scene also suffering from gunshot wounds. The second victim was taken by air ambulance to Stormont Vail in Topeka in critical condition.

Harris was originally identified as a person of interest in the case. He is described as standing 5’7″ and weighing 145 pounds. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and distinctive tattoos on his head and neck.

Police ask anyone with information on Harris to contact Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777 or 1-800-222-8477.