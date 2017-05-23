The biggest CEO pay raises and pay cuts of 2016

The Associated Press Published:
Hock E. Tan
This photo provided by Broadcom shows President and CEO Hock E. Tan. Tan received one of the top three pay raises among CEOs in 2016, according to a study carried out by executive compensation data firm Equilar and The Associated Press. (Broadcom via AP)

Here are the three CEOs who got the biggest pay raises last year, and the deepest pay cuts, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

___

Top raises:

___

1. Hock Tan

Broadcom Corp.

$24.7 million, up 513 percent

___

2. Thomas Rutledge

Charter Communications Inc.

$98 million, up 499 percent

___

3. Robert Kotick

Activision Blizzard Inc.

$33.1 million, up 358 percent

___

Deepest cuts:

___

1. Dara Khosrowshahi

Expedia Inc.

$2.4 million, down 97 percent

___

2. Brenton Saunders

Allergan Inc.

$4.1 million, down 81 percent

___

3. Sandeep Mathrani

GGP Inc.

$12.7 million, down 68 percent

