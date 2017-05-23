Toni Anderson’s death ruled accidental

KSNW-TV Published:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – The Jackson County Medical Examiner has ruled Toni Anderson’s death accidental, and the cause of death was hypothermia and drowning.

Police said contributing factors included ethanol, cocaine and amphetamine intoxication.

Anderson went missing back on Jan. 15 when she was stopped by a North Kansas City police officer for an improper lane change. The officer watched her drive to a nearby convenience store.

In March, Anderson’s car was pulled from the Missouri River. Detectives found her body inside.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s