Topeka fifth graders get promoted to middle school

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- High school seniors and eighth graders are not the only ones going through the rite of passage.

Families gathered to celebrate their fifth graders at Highland Park Central Elementary Tuesday night as they were promoted to the sixth grade.

Outstanding awards in perfect attendance and honor rolls were given out at the event.

Representatives from Capitol Federal Bank were also present to award one boy and girl the “Outstanding Fifth Grade Student of the Year.” Those awards were given to Fernando Salas and Monya Dean.

Parents of course were clapping and taking pictures as each student got their promotion certificate.

We here at KSNT News wish these kids the very best.