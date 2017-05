TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police said they are looking to identify the two suspects pictured above who were involved in a theft at a SW Topeka Walgreens.

The incident took place on April 24 at the Walgreens located at 29th and Gage. Police said they arrived at the store in a Blue 2003 Mitsubishi Lancer pictured below. Police said the car’s back window is broken out.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.