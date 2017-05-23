Vandals cause $20,000 in damage to Salina high school

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – Salina police are investigating vandalism that caused at least $20,000 in damage at Salina South High School during the weekend.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester says the vandals broke into the school between Friday evening and Saturday morning. They turned on water in a science lab on the second floor, which flooded two biology rooms and most of the main floor below.

Police say the school was being renovated and it appears the vandals got into the building through an area still under construction.

The Salina Journal reports the vandals also drove a school-owned Chevrolet Suburban off school property. The car was found later and was not damaged.

The Salina School District is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the vandals.

___

Information from: The Salina (Kan.) Journal, http://www.salina.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.