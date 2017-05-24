Another cool day, holiday storms loom

We’re tracking a mini-stretch of dry and tranquil weather ahead of us. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine across the area today, but cool north breezes keep highs in the 60s this afternoon. Those north winds could gust over 20 mph at times today, continuing to filter in the seasonably cool air from the N. Plains. Something to keep in mind is our average high temperature. It gives us some perspective as to what’s ‘normal’ for this time of the year. Our average high is warming and it’s now up to 78° – we’ll remain a solid 10°+ ‘below average’ again today, despite the prevailing blue skies. Mother Nature throws us some more sunshine tomorrow, but the north winds become southerly and lo and behold – highs are expected to warm into the upper 70s for Thursday afternoon! So, the next two days will be nice but they’ll FEEL a lot different. Expect the crisp, refreshing feeling outside today and tomorrow we’ll be bathing in picture perfect late May weather while highs flirt with 80°.

Friday looks pretty decent as well. Highs will nudge into the lower 80s…before it starts to rain. That’s right – showers and storms work themselves back into the extended forecast as early as Friday afternoon. We’ll likely start the day with sunshine, but a few passing storms are expected into the afternoon/evening. It’s still a tad too early to predict how strong the storms might be, but there’s already a ‘MARGINAL RISK’ for severe weather in W. Kansas and that’s where the storms will be moving in from. You’ll continue dodging raindrops for the first half of Saturday. More scattered showers and storms will move through Northeast Kansas on Saturday morning. Otherwise, we’re looking at drier skies by the afternoon as Mr. Sunshine dominates the second half of Saturday. Don’t you just love May in Kansas? Sunshine, rain, sunshine, rain, rain, sunshine….

The holiday weekend will NOT be a wash-out…not even close. We’re just trying to detail when the BEST chances for rain will be so you can keep those outdoor plans or adjust accordingly. We hold onto a meager 20% chance for some isolated showers/storms on Sunday too. But generally, as the long holiday weekend unfolds, chances for rain DECREASE. In fact, we skip rain chances on Memorial Day entirely (at least that’s the way it looks right now). Expect bountiful blue skies with seasonal daytime temps (in the 70s). Longer range computer models suggest we keep the nice weather rolling throughout the first part of next week – carrying us through the rest of May on a rather nice and dry note. It’s worth mentioning that it’s still spring storm season. Forecast details can change in the coming days, so we’ll continuing fine-tuning and tweaking the extended forecast as we see fit. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the long holiday weekend gets closer. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert