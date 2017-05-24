Father arrested after death of 11-month-old son

KSNW-TV Published:

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Saline County authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the death of an 11-month old male on Monday.

According to Police Sergeant Jim Feldman, a baby was taken from a home in the 900 block of N. 9th to Salina Regional Health Center around 3:30 p.m. Monday. The boy died at the hospital.

During the investigation, police arrested the child’s father, 42-year-old Michael Ray Hatfield.

He has been booked into the Saline County Jail. He faces charges of felony murder, aggravated endangerment of a child, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

This investigation is ongoing.

