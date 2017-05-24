GOP holds off increase size of school aid plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Republican legislators in Kansas have blocked an attempt by Democrats to increase the new spending on public schools provided by an education funding plan.

The state House was debating a bill Wednesday that would phase in a $280 million increase in education funding over two years. Kansas currently spends about $4 billion annually on aid to its 286 school districts, but the Kansas Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate.

Democratic Rep. Ed Trimmer of Winfield proposed phasing in a $600 million increase over three years so that the increase after two years would be $400 million. The House voted 75-47 against his amendment, and debate continued.

Attorneys for four school districts suing the state have said the original plan is not sufficient. Many Republicans disagree.