Judge: Evidence of violent porn use allowed in rape case

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) – A judge says he will allow evidence that a Kansas man watched hours of violent pornography at his upcoming sexual assault trial.

Jacob Ewing sis scheduled for trial in June on charges of rape and aggravated criminal sodomy against two women.

Jackson County District Judge Norbert Marek ruled Monday portions of seven video showing acts Ewing “is said to have replicated” will be used as evidence at the trial.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports special prosecutor Jacqie Spradling said in May that evidence showed Ewing viewed an average of four hours of violent pornography per day.

Ewing’s attorney, Kathleen Ambrosio, argued the porn would be highly prejudicial.

Ewing faces trials in August and October in other sexual assault cases. He was acquitted last month of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl.

