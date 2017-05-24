Kansas House advances bill to boost school aid

By Published:
(KSNT File photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators have advanced a bill that would phase in a $280 million increase in spending on the state’s public schools over two years.

The House gave the measure first-round approval Wednesday on an 81-40 vote. It plans to take another, final vote Thursday and is expected to approve it and send it to the Senate.

The state spends about $4 billion a year on aid to its 286 local school districts, but the Kansas Supreme Court ruled in March that education funding is inadequate. The court did not say specifically how much spending must increase in setting a June 30 deadline for lawmakers to pass a new school finance law.

Attorneys for four school districts suing the state have said the original plan is not sufficient. Many Republicans disagree.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s