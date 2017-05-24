Kansas’ Jackson pleads guilty to misdemeanor for hitting car

By Published:
FILE - In this March 25, 2017, file photo, Kansas guard Josh Jackson pass the ball during the second half of a regional final against Oregon in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Kansas City, Mo. The former Kansas basketball player must undergo anger management classes and apologize as part of a diversion agreement arising from a confrontation with a women's basketball player. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner, File)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Former University of Kansas basketball player Josh Jackson pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor traffic violation for backing into a car and driving away.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Jackson pleaded Tuesday in Lawrence Municipal Court to striking an unattended vehicle.

Supervising City Prosecutor Elizabeth Hafoka said in an email that two other charges, inattentive driving and improper backing, were dismissed.

Jackson, who is expected to be a top draft pick in next month’s NBA draft, will be on probation for six months and must pay a $250 fine. If he violates his probation, Jackson would have to serve 30 days in jail.

Kansas Coach Bill Self suspended Jackson for the opening game of the Big 12 Tournament because of the incident.

