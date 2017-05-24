Kansas lawmakers delay debates on tax hikes, school funding

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers are postponing debates on a new plan for raising taxes to fix the state budget and another measure that would boost spending on public schools.

House and Senate negotiators were meeting again Wednesday to rewrite parts of a plan for raising $948 million over two years with income and liquor tax increases while also imposing the state’s sales tax on some services.

The House hoped to debate taxes Wednesday afternoon and then the school finance plan on the 100th day of the Legislature’s annual session.

The education measure would phase in a $280 million increase in spending on schools over two years.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $887 million through June 2019, and the state Supreme Court has said funding for public schools is inadequate.