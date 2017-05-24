Kansas lawmakers prepare to debate tax hikes, school funding

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas lawmakers are preparing to consider a new plan for raising taxes to fix the state budget and another measure that would boost spending on public schools.

The House was scheduled to have debates Wednesday on the two biggest issues before the Legislature on the 100th day of its annual session.

House and Senate negotiators agreed Tuesday night on details of a plan for raising $948 million over two years.

The plan would increase income and liquor taxes and would impose the state’s sales tax on a few services.

The education measure would phase in a $280 million increase in spending on schools over two years.

Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $887 million through June 2019, and the state Supreme Court has said funding for public schools is inadequate.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s