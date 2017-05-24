Manhattan woman missing, may be with murder suspect

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police have filed a missing person report for a Manhattan woman who may be with a man suspected of murder.

RCPD said Cora Brown, 37, may be in danger and may be with Steven Harris, who has a warrant for his arrest on murder and attempted murder charges.

Harris is considered armed and dangerous. Police say they may be traveling in a gold 2004 Buick Rendezvous.

Officers with RCPD were sent to the 2800 block of Nelson’s Landing Sunday night after reports of a shooting in the area. When officers arrived on scene they found one man identified as German Gonzalez-Garcia, 39, of Manhattan, had died from gunshot wounds. Officers found a second man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken by air ambulance to Stormont Vail in Topeka in critical condition.

Police said if you see them do not approach and to call 911 immediately.

If you have any information on the location of Harris or Brown call Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.