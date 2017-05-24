Officials ID 89-year-old killed in Carbondale fire

Related Coverage 89-year-old Carbondale man and dog killed in early morning fire

CARBONDALE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the man killed in a fire in Osage County.

Officials tell KSNT News Roger R. Edgar, 89, was the victim of the fire early Monday morning at 616 South First Street in Carbondale. A dog was also killed in the fire. The cause of the fire is undermined and still under investigation.

The total property loss is $75,000.

The Kansas Fire Marshal is waiting on autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death.

One smoke alarm was found in the home but did not have a battery.