Officials ID 89-year-old killed in Carbondale fire

By Published: Updated:

CARBONDALE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Fire Marshal’s Office has identified the man killed in a fire in Osage County.

Officials tell KSNT News Roger R. Edgar, 89, was the victim of the fire early Monday morning at 616 South First Street in Carbondale. A dog was also killed in the fire. The cause of the fire is undermined and still under investigation.

The total property loss is $75,000.

The Kansas Fire Marshal is waiting on autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death.

One smoke alarm was found in the home but did not have a battery.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s