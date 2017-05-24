Rossville softball aims to continue perfect season at state tournament

ROSSVILLE (KSNT) – The Rossville softball team enters the Class 3A state tournament on Thursday afternoon with a perfect (20-0) record. The Lady Dawgs are Mid-East League and Regional champions despite a few scares this season.

This is the first state tournament appearance for Rossville softball since 2013. The last, and only, state championship came in the year 2000.

“We’re focused on our first opponent and there’s a lot of great teams that are going to be in Manhattan and we’re focused om Thomas More Prep,” said Rossville softball coach Adam Roorbach.

“We have three more games to go win for a state championship,” said Rossville senior Lora Shinn. “That’s kind of been our thing all year. One game, we won, great. Now it’s time to move on.”

“I think winning the state championship would really give us, all the girls in the community, a boost,” said Rossville junior Ariel Sherer. “A lot of people talk about football and basketball but I think bringing softball back into the equation it would really give us and the community a huge confidence boost.”

“We all work really well together,” said Rossville senior Sara Shinn. “I think we mesh really well as a team and I think working as a team helps us finish the goal of being undefeated.”

“We have talked about winning a state title all year,” said Roorbach. “It’s been our goal. Some teams just want to run from it, but we chose to run toward it. We wanted to win every game, win a Mid-East League title, win a regional title, win a state title. We’ve checked a lot of boxes and we have three games left.”

Rossville begins it’s state tournament with a quarterfinal game at 5:00 p.m. Thursday against Thomas More Prep at the Twin Oaks Softball Complex in Manhattan. The semifinals and championship games will be played on Friday afternoon.