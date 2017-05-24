Royals struggle offensively, fall to Yankees

By Published:
Kansas City Royals Lorenzo Cain reacts after striking out swinging in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. The Yankees shut out the Royals 3-0. New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez (24) is at left. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK (AP) – Helped by a great first-inning catch that forced center fielder Jacoby Ellsbury from the game with a concussion and sprained neck, Luis Severino won for the first time in a month and led the New York Yankees over the Kansas City Royals 3-0 on Wednesday night.

On the first pitch of the game, Ellsbury sprinted 107 feet and raised his glove above his head to catch Alcides Escobar’s fly. Ellsbury’s head jarred into the wall as the ball landed in his glove, and he crumpled to the field.

Ellsbury was checked by manager Joe Girardi and head athletic trainer Steve Donohue and remained in the game, then was replaced by Aaron Hicks starting the second.

Didi Gregorius homered against Jason Hammel (1-6) leading off the third inning, Gregorius’ seventh hit in a span of 12 at-bats.

His fastball reaching 99 mph, Severino (3-2) allowed four hits over eight innings, struck out seven, walked one and threw a career-high 114 pitches.

Dellin Betances struck out the side in a perfect ninth for his fourth save.

