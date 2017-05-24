Svi Mykhailiuk will return to Kansas for senior season

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – On Wednesday evening, Kansas basketball player Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk announced his decision to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft and return to the University of Kansas for his senior season.

Last year he averaged 9.8 points per game and helped lead the Jayhawks to the Elite Eight.

Wednesday was the final day for players to pull their name from the NBA Draft process. For the past few weeks, Mykhailiuk was practicing at various combines and receiving feedback from NBA scouts and coaches. He suffered a slight injury which cut his evaluation time short.

Mykhailiuk made the announcement on his Instagram & Twitter pages.

Senior year gonna be fun😈👌🏼🤘🏼 #KUCMB A post shared by Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk (@sviat_10) on May 24, 2017 at 4:22pm PDT

Senior year. Here we gooo! 🤘🏼👌🏼 #KUCMB — Sviat Mykhailiuk (@Sviat_10) May 24, 2017